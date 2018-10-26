Microsoft's $7.5 billion GitHub acquisition is complete

GitHub's new CEO Nat Friedman, a former vice president of developer services at Microsoft, emphasized in a blog post that GitHub will operate independently of its owner. He noted the open-source repository will continue to support developers no matter the tools they choose to do their job (so you can opt for Amazon Web Services over Microsoft's Azure Cloud Services, for instance).

The Microsoft acquisition of GitHub is complete, and we couldn't be more excited to roll up our sleeves and start the next chapter. 🎉 https://t.co/epE4kx0SP1 — Nat Friedman (@natfriedman) October 26, 2018

Friedman wrote that GitHub has three core objectives: ensuring the platform is the best option for productive teams and communities; making the repository more accessible to developers everywhere; and boosting performance, reliability and security. There are plans to improve search, notifications and how you use GitHub on mobile, while GitHub Actions, which is currently in a public beta, will become more widely available for the platform's 31 million developers.