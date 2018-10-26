Show More Results

Microsoft's $7.5 billion GitHub acquisition is complete

The deal passed a European Commission regulatory hurdle last week.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Business
It's official: Microsoft now owns GitHub. After European Commission officials approved the deal last week, it seemed only a matter of time until the $7.5 billion acquisition was completed.

GitHub's new CEO Nat Friedman, a former vice president of developer services at Microsoft, emphasized in a blog post that GitHub will operate independently of its owner. He noted the open-source repository will continue to support developers no matter the tools they choose to do their job (so you can opt for Amazon Web Services over Microsoft's Azure Cloud Services, for instance).

Friedman wrote that GitHub has three core objectives: ensuring the platform is the best option for productive teams and communities; making the repository more accessible to developers everywhere; and boosting performance, reliability and security. There are plans to improve search, notifications and how you use GitHub on mobile, while GitHub Actions, which is currently in a public beta, will become more widely available for the platform's 31 million developers.

