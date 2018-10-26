Samsung's Galaxy S10 might include a 'cheap' version

As has been the norm for Samsung flagships since 2014's Galaxy Note Edge, the two high-end models may pack curved OLED screens and, as previously suggested, in-display fingerprint sensors (a trick you'll find on Chinese phone-maker Vivo's Nex S). A rear triple camera setup is also on the cards, while the front camera will be "visible and tucked under the screen." What's more, Samsung is apparently in talks with Verizon to launch the S10 in the US with a 5G-capable chipset.

Cost-cutting means the cheaper unit could inevitably lack those flourishes. A fourth S10 prototype without a headphone jack is also reportedly in the works -- though it's unclear if it will get an official launch. However, there's no word on pricing.

In addition, the report offers some new details on the company's long-gestating foldable phone (codenamed "Winner"). It seems Samsung is still on the fence about whether the phone's display should fold vertically or horizontally, meaning the device (tipped to land between November and early 2019) could be farther off than thought. To no one's surprise, Samsung is refusing to confirm the details this far ahead of launch.