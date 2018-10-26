The Morning After: 'RDR 2' and an actual all-screen phone

The spirit of gdgt lives.Check out our improved and expanded buyer's guide

This week we're unveiling redesigned product pages that make better use of the space, both on the desktop and on mobile. Poke around and you'll find buying advice, videos, related stories and a curated selection of reviews from Engadget, our industry peers and our readers. Basically, everything you need to know before buying your next gadget, all in one place.



Once you find what you're looking for, we hope you take a few minutes to leave reviews of products you already own -- an honest, real-world assessment from another reader could really help someone who's on the fence. Have a look around, rate some products and let us know what you think. We'll be using your comments (the polite ones, anyway) to make the buyer's guide and underlying database even better.

New iPads, new iMacs and maybe much more.What to expect from Apple's iPad and Mac event

The last time we trekked to an Apple event, the company showed off three new phones that everyone saw coming a mile away. This time, though, Apple seems set to deliver what some die-hard fans have wanted for years: meaningful updates to Macs that have largely gone neglected (oh, and some new iPads, too). The show starts in earnest at 10 AM ET on Tuesday, October 30th, and we're getting ready to bring you as much coverage from the ground as we can. In the meantime, though, let's take a closer look at the things we're pretty sure Apple plans to show off and dig into why they're so important.

A technical achievement, but try before you buy.Lenovo Yoga Book C930 review: An expensive experiment

Senior editor Daniel Cooper tests out Lenovo's unusual new Yoga Book, which swaps a typical keyboard for a touchscreen e-ink display. However, the addition of a drawing pad and (limited) e-reader functionality doesn't necessarily make up for a weaker typing experience. If you can touch type on a tablet already, then go for it, but everyone else should try before you buy.

Get on your horse.'Red Dead Redemption 2': Separation of crunch and art

Rockstar's highly-anticipated new entry into the Western genre is here, and it comes with as much baggage about the state of the gaming industry as it does impressive gameplay elements and cool technical touches. According to Jessica Conditt, "It's incredibly polished and rich, and the obsession with detail is clear, each scene making the game world and characters leap off the screen." Now it's here, so we'll consider what that means, as well as explore its obligatory day-one patch and companion app for iOS and Android that Rockstar claims can make the game playable without a HUD.

All screen. For real.Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 slider phone hands-on

Xiaomi ditches the notch trend with the Mi Mix 3, a notch-free all-screen device that relies on a sliding screen instead of a pop-up camera. And yes, you still get a ceramic back for that extra premium look and feel, alongside a bunch of high-end specs. The caveat? For now, you'll have to head to China if you want one. Richard Lai tests out the device.

While Alphabet keeps raking in cash despite anti-competition, privacy concerns.Google has fired 48 employees for sexual misconduct since 2016

As Google's parent company prepared to announce it had raked in a total of $33.7 billion in revenue over the past three months, a New York Times report rocked the company. It detailed several situations where high-ranking men left the company with large amounts of money after being accused of sexual misconduct.



The biggest name mentioned was "father of Android" Andy Rubin, with a reported $90 million severance after an employee claimed he pressured her into performing oral sex on him. In a pair of tweets, Rubin denied that happened, claiming the NYT report contained inaccuracies and exaggerations. Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded to the "difficult" story in a letter to employees that said, "in the last two years, 48 people have been terminated for sexual harassment, including 13 who were senior managers and above."

