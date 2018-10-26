Show More Results

Latest in Internet

Image credit: Aaron P. Bernstein via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Twitter: It was a 'mistake' not to suspend bomb suspect for threats

The man arrested for sending 13 IEDs threatened some of the recipients via Twitter.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Internet
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
FBI Director Christopher Wray, accompanied by officials including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, speaks at a press conference about the apprehension of a suspect in the recent spate of mail bombings at the Department of Justice on October 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. Authorities arrested Cesar Sayoc in the attacks which targeted prominent Democrats and critics of President Trump. Aaron P. Bernstein via Getty Images

Hours after FBI Director Christopher Wray announced the arrest of Cesar Sayoc in connection with sending 13 IEDs, Twitter finally suspended two accounts tied to Sayoc. Once he was identified, internet users quickly found posts of his showing videos and pictures taken at rallies for President Donald Trump, as well as a number of social media posts threatening various people, including some of the same people that the bombs were addressed to.

One of the people who received his threats was political analyst Rochelle Ritchie, who tweeted screenshots showing threats Sayoc made toward her, and Twitter's response to her reports: to do nothing. Despite promising her a "nice silent air boat ride" on October 11th after she appeared on Fox News, the company inexplicably decided there was "no violation" of its rules. Now, after his arrest, and after removing both accounts, Twitter's Safety account tweeted "We made a mistake when Rochelle Ritchie first alerted us to the threat made against her. The Tweet clearly violated our rules and should have been removed. We are deeply sorry for that error."

While the company says it's investigating, that holds cold comfort for anyone facing threats made via social media. While Twitter isn't responsible for the man's criminal actions, it does have policies in place that are supposed to intervene when users are threatening others on its platform. CNN reported that other tweets on the account sent to Trump specifically threatened Eric Holder and former vice president Joe Biden, in posts that were still live when Sayoc was arrested for his connection to the bombs that were actually targeting their homes. Ritchie later posted another message from Twitter, claiming its earlier dismissal was "sent in error."

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr