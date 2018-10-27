Qualcomm says Apple owes $7 billion in device royalty payments

Apple sparked the dispute in early 2017 with a $1 billion lawsuit accusing Qualcomm of double-dipping on patent royalties: once for the actual royalties, and again when the chips were used in iPhones. Royalty payments to Qualcomm were five times higher than the rest of Apple's payments combined, according to the dispute. Qualcomm, meanwhile, has maintained that its royalty arrangements are legal and has even accused Apple of passing trade secrets to Intel. With this amount of money at stake, it's doubtful that either side is about to call a truce any time soon.