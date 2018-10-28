FAA warns drone operators to steer clear of high-priority naval bases

Drones, the FAA says, must maintain a distance of at least 3,000 feet laterally and 1,000 feet vertically from those vessels. And if operators don't comply, those vessels are "authorized by law to take protective action." In other words, the Navy can legally seize and, yes, destroy the machines. Human operators can also be subject to civil penalties and criminal charges.

So, drone owners may want to give those bases a wide berth --- in fact, they may want to stay away from military facilities altogether. In a separate notice, the FAA has strongly advised against flying near Department of Energy's and Department of Defense's facilities and vessels in general. Those agencies are also authorized to seize drones or to shoot them down if they feel the need to take protective action.