Google may offer a subscription service for Android apps

This isn't the first Android app subscription service, but it could be the most influential. Studies suggest that Google Play doesn't generate as much revenue per download as Apple's App Store. This could close that gap by persuading some Android users to pay a relatively affordable recurring fee instead of buying apps one at a time. There are some lingering questions, though. How would Google choose which apps make the cut? Would this constitute favoritism? And would the company risk squeezing out alternative subscriptions by offering its own? It might have to address some of those questions before Play Pass is ready for prime time.