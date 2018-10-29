Jet.com is the first online retailer selling Blue Apron meal kits

There are just four early choices ranging from a $17 Italian farro bowl to $23 seared steaks. Don't worry about settling into a routine, as the kit options will rotate every six weeks. There's a $6 "scheduling fee' on top of each order.

It may seem odd for Blue Apron to partner with Jet when the store's parent, Walmart, has been making kits for months. There's a concern Walmart could muscle in and hurt Blue Apron's business. However, both have a mutual enemy in Amazon. While there's a degree of competition between the two, they could be stronger together than they are standing on their own.