Google employees reportedly plan walkout over sexual misconduct

Rubin has denied the claims, which accused him of forcing an employee he was dating to perform oral sex when she wanted to leave the relationship. He argued it was part of a "smear campaign," and also said reports of a $90 million payout amounted to "wild exaggerations." Google had let him go after finding the allegation credible, however. There are also other men accused of foul behavior, though, including sexual harassment allegations against Google X director Richard DeVaul.

The walkout isn't guaranteed to produce change if it goes ahead as planned, but it could pressure Google to offer a stronger response to sexual misconduct claims. If nothing else, it highlights an ongoing concern that technology companies have been reluctant to address the issue in their workforces until public scandals leave them no other choice.