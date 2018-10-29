Life with the OnePlus 6T: A better phone with less compromise

For better or worse, though, the camera hasn't really changed much. OnePlus went with the same dual-sensor setup as it did earlier this year, pairing a Sony-made 16-megapixel main camera with a 20-megapixel secondary cam that's only ever used for depth and background blurring effects. For those who haven't used a OnePlus camera, the experience has historically been pretty average — the photos they churned out were always pleasant enough, but a long way from flagship quality.

The same goes for the 6T. The biggest addition to the mix here is a Nightscape mode that works a lot like the super-low-light modes we've seen in other devices this year; the phone captures a handful of different exposures over the course of about two seconds, then stitches them all together for a single photo with improved clarity and dynamic range. The results have undeniably solid so far, but it's a relatively niche feature and not terribly well-suited for bars and restaurants — the two places I tend to see people using smartphone cameras in the dark most. With all that said, though, the main camera's f/1.7 aperture is remarkably good at sucking up light in dark places; it's just too bad that the 6T seems to have trouble focusing when the world around you is dim.

Until we finish our full review, it seems premature to make any sweeping verdicts. I will say, however, that OnePlus has learned a lot in its handful of years in the market, and the 6T is proof that it's really starting to hit its stride. It might not be a must-have for people who already invested in this year's OnePlus 6, but everyone else is in for what might be the smartphone steal of the year.