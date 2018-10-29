Life with the OnePlus 6T: A better phone with less compromise

OnePlus has been churning out two smartphones a year since 2016, and that sheer speed means some of those rapid-fire sequels weren't as exciting as we would've hoped. (Here's looking at you, 5T.) Despite sharing a lot with its predecessor, you can't really say the same of the new OnePlus 6T.
It's a phone that, in many ways, is defined by its firsts: this is the first phone to be sold in the US with an in-display fingerprint sensor. This is the first OnePlus phone ever to work on Verizon. And it's the first OnePlus ever to get the full sales support of a major US carrier — in this case, T-Mobile. For years, the company has insisted on measured growth, but now it seems to be sitting right at the edge of a huge moment. We've had the phone for less than a week and publishing a full review didn't feel quite right yet, but in the meantime, I find myself nearly sold. As the company prepares to go big in the US, this phone just might be the right phone at the right time.