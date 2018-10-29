Sony reveals the complete list of PlayStation Classic games

To start, you'll find games like the original Grand Theft Auto and Rainbow Six. They're both fine titles, but you may be in for a shock if you're expecting GTAV or Siege. It's also unusual to see Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee -- it's a well-known game, but not a blockbuster. And of course, there's bound to be a classic game or three that you wish was on the list. Where's Gran Turismo or Wipeout, for instance? Sony no doubt had to consider game variety and licensing issues when choosing the list, but that still leaves you making some sacrifices if you want a nostalgia hit on December 3rd. You can see the full list below.

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash

Metal Gear Solid

Mr Driller

Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director's Cut

Revelations: Persona

Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms