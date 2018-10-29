SoundCloud updates Premier program terms after backlash

It also asserted that the actual practices for Premier weren't as restrictive as some feared. SoundCloud will always pay you within 45 days of the end of the month, no matter how much you've earned -- there's no $100 minimum. You keep all of your rights, can leave any time any want, and will get two weeks' notice for any changes to the terms of use. SoundCloud had already made clear that you'd get a 55 percent pro rata share of the net revenue for your tunes.

The company said that Premier adoption had grown "multiple times" in the space of a few weeks. The conditions weren't spooking many people away, then. Even so, SoundCloud might not have had much choice but to alter its language. Alternatives like Spotify's DRCT didn't appear nearly as stringent -- SoundCloud risked losing artists put off by the seemingly harsh terms, even if they were considerably gentler in practice.