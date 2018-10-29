PS4 owners can try ‘Tetris Effect’ for free on November 1st

The wild and abstract visuals of Tetris Effect are in line with the rest of Enhance's catalog, which boasts acclaimed puzzle games like Rez Infinite and Lumines Remastered. Founder Tetsuya Mizuguchi has become known for games that merge gameplay and music with lots of flashy particle effects, and Tetris Effect looks to continue that trend while paying tribute to the game that helped define the puzzle genre.

Tetris Effect features over 30 stages, each with its own music and visual effects. The game is playable in 2D, and in 3D thanks to PlayStation VR support. Enhance also promises the game will run at a smooth 60 frames-per-second in 4K resolution when played on a PS4 Pro.