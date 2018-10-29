Walmart will open an Amazon Go-style Sam’s Club store

Here's how things will work in the company's new, tech-infused warehouse store. First, shoppers will download the Sam's Club Now app on their phone. When they enter the Dallas store, they'll use the app to scan items as they toss it into their cart. When it's time to check out, they'll push their cart over to a Sam's Club worker, who will scan a code on their phone.



Walmart and Sam's Club also plan on using the mobile-driven experience to attempt to improve the overall shopping experience. The Sam's Club Now app will apparently use augmented reality to display information about items throughout the store. It will also have voice search capabilities, so you can ask the app where the giant tub of pickles are and it'll pull up a map that will point you right to it.



The 32,000 square-foot facility -- which is about a quarter of the size of a standard Sam's Club -- has no launch date set yet, but marks Walmart's latest effort to crib off of Amazon's model. Earlier this month, Sam's Club expanded its same-day grocery delivery through Instacart in an effort to match Amazon's Prime Now deliveries from Whole Foods.