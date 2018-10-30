iPhone dual-SIM support doesn't play nicely with Verizon (for now)

In a statement, Verizon said that it would only activate iPhone eSIMs once it was "confident" it could provide full service on both the primary and secondary lines. It doesn't expect this situation to last forever, though. After talking with Apple, Verizon expected the issue to be "resolved quickly" (presumably through a software update) and to start activating eSIMs "before the end of the year."

This is bound to be frustrating, especially since other US carriers don't appear to have the same challenges. With that said, it's not completely surprising that you might have to wait. Apple's eSIM-based approach to dual SIM support is new for the industry at large, and that hasn't exactly given providers much time to address network-specific problems.

Follow all the latest news from Apple's fall 2018 event here!