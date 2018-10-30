The biggest news from Apple's iPad and Mac event

As expected, Apple spent today's event in Brooklyn, NY focused on the Mac and the iPad. The long-languishing MacBook Air finally caught up with the rest of the company's laptop lineup, while the even-more-outdated Mac Mini received its first meaningful update in years. And the iPad Pro, already the best pure tablet on the market by most measures, was completely redesigned again, adding USB-C and taking plenty of design cues from Apple's recent iPhones. Oh, and it's incredibly powerful. Apple even shows off the iPad Pro running attached to 5K displays now.

While all these updates are meaningful, Apple is charging significantly more for them than they did for the products they replace. Get ready for some sticker shock. Whether these changes will be worth the cash is up to you -- read on to get details on the most meaningful changes Apple made today and how much the new hardware will set you back.