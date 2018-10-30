Apple will add Radeon Pro Vega graphics option to MacBook Pro

The update also adds some consistency to Apple's pro lineup. While iMac Pro owners have had Radeon Pro Vega hardware from the start, MacBook Pro owners have had to make do with GPUs that lacked some of the same computing features, let alone performance. You aren't going to mistake your laptop for an iMac Pro, since desktop GPUs usually outperform mobile ones by a wide margin. You won't have to make a difficult choice between GPU features and portability, however. Moreover, people who need both an iMac Pro and a MacBook Pro can switch systems knowing that the same graphical features should be available on both computers.

