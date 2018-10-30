Apple's new Pencil charges wirelessly

You can pair it with your iPad by simply moving it close to the tablet. Rumors had suggested that Apple would unveil an updated Pencil to accompany the new iPad Pro and that it would include AirPod-style proximity pairing.

Apple released the first Pencil in 2015 alongside the iPad Pro. The entry-level iPad that the company launched earlier this year included support for the tool, meaning that all the most recent models work with the peripheral.

