Blackmagic's Mac-friendly eGPU Pro adds Vega 56 power for $1,199

Like many eGPUs, this model also doubles as a hub with Thunderbolt 3 daisy chaining, four USB-A ports, HDMI and a 5K-capable DisplayPort connection.

Just be ready to swallow the cost. The eGPU Pro will be available in late November for a daunting $1,199 -- that's more expensive than an internal Vega 64 card, let alone the less powerful Vega 56. The enclosure and Thunderbolt 3 technology explain at least some of the premium, but there's little doubt that this is meant primarily for pro media editing tasks where an eGPU might pay for itself through faster rendering.

Follow all the latest news from Apple's fall 2018 event here!