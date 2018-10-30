Chevrolet's electric Camaro race car packs an 800-volt battery

The 800-volt pack will enable much, much faster charging times, which is an extremely important feature for the model, since there's limited time between elimination rounds in drag racing. To achieve optimal weight distribution, the automaker designed its 800-volt pack using four 200-volt modules. Two of them are placed in the rear seat area, while the other two are in the trunk. Chevy placed another one in the spare tire well, while the last one is in the area over the rear axle.

Chevrolet has teamed up with Hancock and Lane Racing to design the vehicle, but they still have a ways to go. They're already testing the current version of the vehicle, but they'll continue working on it and testing it on the drag strip to achieve faster and faster elapsed times.

Russ O'Blenes, GM's director or Performance Variants, Parts and Motorsports, said:

"The possibilities are intriguing and suggest a whole new world for racers. Chevrolet pioneered the concept of the high-performance crate engine right around the time the original COPO Camaro models were created, and the eCOPO project points to a future that could include electric crate motors for racing, or even your street rod. We're not there yet, but it's something we're exploring."

Drag race governing body National Hot Rod Association has also praised Chevrolet's efforts: