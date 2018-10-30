ESPN's standalone streaming service is available on PS4 and Xbox One

ESPN+ is a service for viewers who have cut the cable cord, and at $5 a month or $50 per year, it's a bargain for sports fans. It doesn't offer every sport or every game, and is separate from WatchESPN (an all-access pass to live streams from all of ESPN's networks). What ESPN+ offers is live and archived sports streams from regional networks (as long as what you're trying to access isn't blacked out in your area). You don't have access to what ESPN is showing on its networks, but it's hard to argue with that price for the MLS, baseball and other sports content you get. Engadget Editor Billy Steele pronounced the service "worth every penny."

Clearly, Billy isn't the only one with that opinion of ESPN+. It took the service just five months to amass over a million subscribers. It's always a smart move to make your streaming service available on as many platforms as possible, and it's clear ESPN is doing just that for its standalone offering.