Google Gboard creates emoji-style stickers that look like you

The creation process remains the same. Gboard takes a selfie and uses machine learning to set facial traits (skin color, hair and accessories), and gives you an opportunity to customize the look, including details like glasses and freckles. Consider it a simpler, less platform-specific version of Apple's Memoji or Samsung's AR Emoji.

The emoji Minis are available worldwide in both the Android and iOS versions of Gboard, regardless of language. They're not as universal as official emoji, but they might come close enough if you're looking to add a personal touch.