Get ready to pay Apple $9 for an iPad headphone dongle

The new iPad Pro is a ridiculously powerful and expensive device, but as usual it's worth taking note of what Apple didn't include: a headphone jack. Yep, the iPad Pro is the next device to drop the decades-old port. Instead, get ready to pay $9 for a USB-C-to-3.5mm adapter, because Apple isn't including it in the box. Also, the new USB-C port on the iPad Pro means you can't use those Lightning headphones that came with your shiny new iPhone. Courage isn't easy, friends -- but since you'll likely be paying more than $1,000 for a new iPad Pro, what's another $9?