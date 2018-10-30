The new iPad Pro vs. the competition: Working hard

Earlier this year students and other cost-conscious consumers got their hands on the latest low-cost iPad, but now it's time for professionals to get their hands on an upgrade. This year's iPad Pro switches the line to USB-C and boasts an improved Pencil. But the field it's facing is a lot different from last year's, especially now that Google's re-entered the fray with its Pixel Slate. We've taken a look at some of the top productivity tablets to see how they measure up to the 12.9-inch iPad in numbers. For the real scoop on the new iPad, though, you'll have to wait for our full review coming in the next few weeks.
|iPad Pro 12.9-inch
|Pixel Slate
|Surface Pro 6
|Galaxy Tab S4
|Price
|$999 / $1149 / $1349 / $1749
|$599 / $799 / $999 / $1,599
|$899 / $1,199 / $1,499 / $1,899 / $2,299
|$650 / $750 (WiFi)
$730 / $750 (WiFi + LTE)
|Dimensions
|11.04 x 8.46 x 0.23 inches (280.6 x 214.9 x 5.9 mm)
|11.45 x 7.95 x 0.27 inches (290.85 x 202.04 x 7 mm)
|11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches (292 x 201 x 8.5 mm)
|(249.3 x 164.3 x 7.1 mm) 9.81 x 64.7 x 0.28 mm
|Weight
|1.39 pounds (631g)
|1.6 pounds (721g)
|1.71 pounds (775g) / 1.75 pounds (792g)
|1.06 pounds (482g) / 1.06 pounds (483g)
|OS
|iOS 12
|Chrome OS
|Windows 10
|Android 8.0
|Display
|12.9 Liquid Retina
|12.3 inch Molecular LCD
|12.3-inch PixelSense
|10.5-inch sAMOLED
|Resolution
|2,732 x 2,048 (264ppi)
|3,000 x 2,000 (293ppi)
|2,736 x 1,824 (267ppi)
|2,560 x 1,600 (287ppi)
|Processor
|Apple A12X Bionic
|Intel Core m3 / Core i5 / Core i7 / Celeron
|Intel Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.9 GHz)
|Snapdragon 835 (2.35 GHz)
|Memory
|Not available
|4 / 8 / 16 GB
|8 / 16 GB
|4 GB
|Storage
|64 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB
|64 / 128 / 256 GB
|128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB
|64 / 256 GB
|Rear camera
|12MP, f/1.8
4K at 60fps video
|8MP, f/1.9, 1.4μm pixel size
1080p at 30fps video
|8MP
1080p video
|13MP, f/1.9
4K at 30fps video
|Front camera
|7MP, f/2.2
1080p at 60fps video
|8MP, f/1.8, 1.12μm pixel size
1080p at 30fps video
|5MP
1080p video
|8MP, f/1.9
|Ports
|USB-C
|USB-C (x2)
|USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect, microSD
|USB-C, microSD
|Wireless
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery
|36.71 WHr
|48 WHr
|Not available
|7,300 mAh
All products recommended by Engadget were selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company, Oath. If you buy something through one of our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.