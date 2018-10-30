Show More Results

The new iPad Pro vs. the competition: Working hard

Professionals and creatives alike have some choices in the tablet department.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
2h ago in Personal Computing
Earlier this year students and other cost-conscious consumers got their hands on the latest low-cost iPad, but now it's time for professionals to get their hands on an upgrade. This year's iPad Pro switches the line to USB-C and boasts an improved Pencil. But the field it's facing is a lot different from last year's, especially now that Google's re-entered the fray with its Pixel Slate. We've taken a look at some of the top productivity tablets to see how they measure up to the 12.9-inch iPad in numbers. For the real scoop on the new iPad, though, you'll have to wait for our full review coming in the next few weeks.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch Pixel Slate Surface Pro 6 Galaxy Tab S4
Price $999 / $1149 / $1349 / $1749 $599 / $799 / $999 / $1,599 $899 / $1,199 / $1,499 / $1,899 / $2,299 $650 / $750 (WiFi)
$730 / $750 (WiFi + LTE)
Dimensions 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.23 inches (280.6 x 214.9 x 5.9 mm) 11.45 x 7.95 x 0.27 inches (290.85 x 202.04 x 7 mm) 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches (292 x 201 x 8.5 mm) (249.3 x 164.3 x 7.1 mm) 9.81 x 64.7 x 0.28 mm
Weight 1.39 pounds (631g) 1.6 pounds (721g) 1.71 pounds (775g) / 1.75 pounds (792g) 1.06 pounds (482g) / 1.06 pounds (483g)
OS iOS 12 Chrome OS Windows 10 Android 8.0
Display 12.9 Liquid Retina 12.3 inch Molecular LCD 12.3-inch PixelSense 10.5-inch sAMOLED
Resolution 2,732 x 2,048 (264ppi) 3,000 x 2,000 (293ppi) 2,736 x 1,824 (267ppi) 2,560 x 1,600 (287ppi)
Processor Apple A12X Bionic Intel Core m3 / Core i5 / Core i7 / Celeron Intel Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.9 GHz) Snapdragon 835 (2.35 GHz)
Memory Not available 4 / 8 / 16 GB 8 / 16 GB 4 GB
Storage 64 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB 64 / 128 / 256 GB 128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB 64 / 256 GB
Rear camera 12MP, f/1.8
4K at 60fps video		 8MP, f/1.9, 1.4μm pixel size
1080p at 30fps video		 8MP
1080p video		 13MP, f/1.9
4K at 30fps video
Front camera 7MP, f/2.2
1080p at 60fps video		 8MP, f/1.8, 1.12μm pixel size
1080p at 30fps video		 5MP
1080p video		 8MP, f/1.9
Ports USB-C USB-C (x2) USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect, microSD USB-C, microSD
Wireless 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0
Battery 36.71 WHr 48 WHr Not available 7,300 mAh

