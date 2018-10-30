Apple finally put a Retina display in the MacBook Air

It's no secret that Apple's MacBook Air is beyond outdated, and the company has finally decided to offer a lower-cost laptop with more-modern specs. Amazingly enough, it's called the MacBook Air: CEO Tim Cook started his presentation by calling it the most loved laptop ever. And with that kind of love, it's no surprise Apple's keeping the laptop around.
First and foremost, the new MacBook Air has a Retina Display. The giant aluminum bezel is gone, but the screen remains 13.3 inches. The full resolution is four times what the original Macbook Air had, which works out to 2,560 x 1600. That's not exactly the same as four times the old Air's 1,440 x 900 resolution, but we're not complaining about this improvement. Sadly, Apple is sticking with the two USB-C port setup, and it looks like there's no SD slot either. But those ports support Thunderbolt 3 for improved data-transfer speeds.