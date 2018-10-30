The new MacBook Air vs. the competition: Retina display and more

It's been a while since we've seen a new MacBook Air, and this year's model has been given some serious attention. It's now packing a Retina Display and a more reliable butterfly keyboard, making it a good choice for those who need something small and powerful. But it's not the only super thin contender vying for a spot in your purse or shoulder bag. In the past year Microsoft, Dell and HP have all put out great laptops that won't drag you down in either weight or performance. We've measured them up in the table below, though for the real scoop you'll need to check out our full review of the MacBook Air when it comes out next month.