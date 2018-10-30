Nintendo Switch passes the GameCube in lifetime sales

The Nintendo Switch has overtaken another console in lifetime sales: the GameCube. The Japanese console maker sold 3.19 million units in the last quarter, bringing the Switch's total install base to 22.86 million. The beloved GameCube, by comparison, managed 21.74 million in its six-year run. (The Switch eclipsed the Wii U back in January.) For Nintendo, these are healthy numbers. The company sold 2.93 million Switch consoles in the same period last year, before entering a bumper holiday season that shifted 7.23 million units. The house of Mario will need similar success this Christmas to hit its sales target of 20 million for the current financial year.