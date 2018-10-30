Vimeo makes it easy for companies to post videos to LinkedIn

You'll get stats for how well these videos perform, so it should be patently clear whether or not your clips are faring as well on LinkedIn as they do elsewhere.

Like some of Vimeo's other recent efforts, this is focused on pros rather than everyday users. And the company sees that as a selling point -- this is a way to quickly distribute videos that are intended strictly for business. It might be faster and easier than embedding a YouTube clip or tweet, especially when you can share to YouTube and social networks at the same time.