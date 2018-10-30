Walmart's homegrown gaming PCs are surprisingly good

Firstly, the laptops. Walmart's entry-level machine is the "OP Gaming Laptop 15" which comes with a 15.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Core i5-8300H processor, 8GB of RAM and a GeForce GTZ 1050 GPU. Storage-wise, it offers up a 128GB SSD with a 1TB HDD. Not bad for $999.

Next up is a "Plus" version, which bumps the specs up to a Core i7-8750H processor with 16MB of RAM, a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GPU and a 256GB SSD paired with a 1TB HDD. This one's one sale for $1,399. Then there's a 17-inch version with the same CPU and GPU, but with an eye-watering 32GB of RAM and 2TB HDD alongside the 256 SSD, hence its heftier price tag of $1,699. All of the laptops come with a mechanical keyboard with RGB lighting, two USB 3.0 ports, a USB-C port, and a USB 2.0 port.

Walmart's not gone into great detail about its desktop offerings, but we know the three models -- DTW1, DTW2 and DTW3 -- each come with a Core i7-8700 processor, and, respectively, a GeForce GTX 1070 GPU, a GeForce GTX 1080 and a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. More specs and pricing details on the desktop models will be announced in due course, although some reports suggest the mid-range model will retail around $1,899. A good price for high-spec kit you wouldn't expect to find at Walmart.