CBS gives 'Entertainment Tonight' its own streaming service

You can watch the service on the web as well as through Android, iOS, Apple TV and Fire TV. More platforms are "coming soon."

CBS characterized ET Live as a "natural expansion" of its streaming strategy that would serve people who "expect content to be accessible anytime, anywhere." In that regard, this is a hedge against not only cord-cutters, but the people who tend to watch IGTV, Snapchat Discover shows or other entertainment videos that are mobile-first or mobile-only. ET Live might be free, but it could be worthwhile for CBS if it keeps people from drifting to alternatives.