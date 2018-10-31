Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Engadget giveaway: Stay protected and connected courtesy of Kaspersky Lab!

Power and backups, all with a data-security solution.
Jon Turi, @jonturi
43m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Engadget

Kaspersky Lab, has been a familiar name in infosec for quite some time, uncovering malware and espionage tools all along the way. These finely honed skills are also available to help everyday people protect their data and manage their digital lives. The Kaspersky Security Cloud for both individuals and families can cover multiple devices with real-time security alerts, password assistance, parental controls and more.

This week, the company has put together a package of devices to keep you charged up, backed up and secure wherever you go. This includes a portable generator, power bank, 3TB portable hard drive, a Kaspersky Lab backpack and a one year subscription to Kaspersky Security Cloud Family (covering 20 devices). All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to five chances at winning this protected and connected package.

a Rafflecopter giveaway

  • Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
  • Contest is open to all residents of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
  • Winners will be chosen randomly. Two (2) winners will each receive one (1) Kaspersky Security Cloud Family subscription ($150), one (1) Webetop 100W portable generator, one (1) Toshiba Canvio 3TB external hard drive ($88), one (1) Kaspersky Lab power bank and one (1) Kaspersky Lab branded backpack.
  • If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
  • This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and AOL are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
  • The full list of rules, in all of its legalese glory, can be found here.
  • Entries can be submitted until November 1st at 11:59PM ET. Good luck!

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr