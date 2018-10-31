Facebook bans far-right group the Proud Boys

The group, which describes its members as "Western Chauvenists," was banned from Twitter in August, but has relied on Facebook as a primary recruitment tool. TechCrunch reports that the group "operate a surprisingly sophisticated network for getting new members into the fold via many local and regional Facebook groups." Facebook now says it is revisiting how it deals with hate groups.

"Our team continues to study trends in organized hate and hate speech and works with partners to better understand hate organizations as they evolve," Facebook said in a statement. "We ban these organizations and individuals from our platforms and also remove all praise and support when we become aware of it. We will continue to review content, Pages, and people that violate our policies, take action against hate speech and hate organizations to help keep our community safe."