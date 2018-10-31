Ford and Baidu team up to test autonomous cars in China

Because of the immense cost of creating this new technology, many companies have partnered up to split costs. These partnerships include GM and Honda with Cruise; Toyota, Aisin Seiki and Denso and Volkswagen and Mobileye. But partnerships alone won't solve the immense challenge, as Cruise has reportedly been running into a host of issues. To potentially help mitigate these complexities, Ford issued a memorandum earlier this month asking for a common language to be implemented for self-driving cars, regardless of manufacturer.

Ford is also a founding member of the Apollo Committee, an advisory group for Baidu's autonomous driving open platform. Ford and Baidu had also previously agreed to cooperate on research in artificial intelligence, digital marketing, and areas of connectivity.