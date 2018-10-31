‘Fortnitemares’ ends Sunday with a live in-game event

Fortnitemares in Battle Royale ends on Sunday, November 4 at 1pm ET/ 6pm UTC. Finish your Fortnitemares Challenges by then to unlock the Dark Engine Glider. Login early and be in-match to witness the one-time event which starts at 1pm ET/ 6pm UTC. pic.twitter.com/6lBVC4REyS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 31, 2018

There's also the mystery of the pink cube -- named Kevin by fans -- that's been hanging around the world of Fortnite. The cube is now projecting a laser beam straight into the sky, and is connected to the Cube Monsters -- which Epic Games does not want you to refer to as zombies -- that have been emerging all over the map. The event on Sunday will likely be linked to the cube.

Fortnite has done in-game events in the past, including a "High Stakes" jewel heist and a rocket launch that left a rift in the sky. Considering the awe that was left by the rocket launch event, fans should not miss out.