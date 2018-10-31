Lime removes some Segway scooters from fleet due to battery fires

According to Lime, it first learned of the issue in August and responded by removing Segway Ninebot scooters from circulation. A total of about 2,000 scooters were recalled from Los Angeles, San Diego and Lake Tahoe, a Lime spokesperson told the Washington Post. The company worked with Segway Ninebot to create a software program that could detect batteries that could be at risk of going up in flames. Scooters with batteries that trigger the tripwire are deactivated and removed.

While the issue is ongoing, Lime is preventing its Juicers -- freelancers who are tasked with collecting and charging scooters -- from taking the devices. All charging will be done at Lime facilities, where trained staff will be on hand to deal with the batteries and monitor their health.

While Lime has stated "at no time were riders or members of the public put at risk," The Washington Post reported there was an incident at the Lime facility in Lake Tahoe. An employee working at the facility reportedly heard a "loud bang" and discovered scooter at the location burst into flames. The local fire department was called to respond.

Lime noted there is also a new but unconfirmed report of another Segway Ninebot scooter model that has a similar battery issue. It is investigating those claims. The company also said there is an issue causing the baseboards of Okai scooters to crack when exposed to repeated abuse. The incidents highlight some of the problems that Lime and other scooter rental companies face in deploying their expanding fleets. Since most of the devices are made by other companies, they are reliant on those manufacturers to make a product that doesn't, you know, explode or snap in half. That struggle doesn't seem to be going away any time soon.