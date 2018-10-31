'MediEvil' PS4 trailer previews a reinvented hack-and-slash story

Everything old is new again in gaming these days, including a game about resurrecting an old hero for another adventure. Sony and Other Ocean have released the first trailer for the PS4 remake of MediEvil, the PS1 classic that puts you in the boots of revived knight Sir Daniel Fortesque as he saves the realm from his arch-nemesis Lord Zarok. Much like the Crash Bandicoot and Spyro remakes, the core gameplay and plot are about the only things left untouched. The visuals, sound and cutscenes are much better -- Sir Dan looks more like the skeletal knight you saw on the box than the bundle of polygons from the original.