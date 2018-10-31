Spotify officially returns to Roku devices

When using Spotify on Roku, you'll be able to search albums and playlists and browse music recommendations right from your Roku device of choice. The app can be controlled using the Roku remote or via Spotify Connect, which allows you to navigate the app using a computer or mobile device.

In addition to running on Roku TV models running Roku OS 8.2 and higher, streaming player models 3600 and above will also get the app. Roku devices check for new software every 24 to 36 hours, though users can manually check for updates if you're feeling impatient. To do so, open Settings > System > System update > Check now. Roku OS 8.2 is already available for Roku TVs and will roll out in the coming weeks for Roku players.

Spotify used to be available on Roku's platform but disappeared last year because of technical issues. Last month, Roku promised the streaming music service would come back to its platform. The company revealed the imminent return in the release notes for Roku OS 9 earlier this month but made it official today.