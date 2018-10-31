The UK refuses to give up on a Mark Zuckerberg privacy hearing

Collins and Bob Zimmer, the chairman of the Canadian standing committee on access to information, privacy and ethics, have written jointly to Zuckerberg, calling on him to "take up this historic opportunity to tell parliamentarians from both sides of the Atlantic and beyond about the measures Facebook is taking to halt the spread of disinformation on your platform, and to protect user data."

Zuckerberg is yet to respond to the "invitation", but having already appeared in front of the US Congress and EU Parliament regarding the matter, it's likely he'll once again send a representative -- perhaps chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer, who appeared before the UK committee in April. The MPs are persistent, if nothing else, but if Zuckerberg continues to say no they'll be left red-faced, and certainly unwilling to tolerate any future privacy issues from the platform.