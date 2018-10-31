ZTE's latest phones promise tall screens for under $200

You don't have too many choices in the US when it comes to tall-ratio smartphones on a budget -- the Moto E5 series is on the short list. ZTE believes it can expand your options a little further. It's launching the Blade Max View (above) and Blade Max 2s (below), both of which offer 2,160 x 1,080 LCD screens, decent 1.4GHz Snapdragon 435 processors and 32GB of expandable storage for $200 and $180 respectively. The Max View is definitely the better value of the two, as it touts dual 16MP/2MP rear cameras and stereo speakers where the Max 2s carries a single 13MP rear camera and mono sound.