Google Walkout leaders call for transparency on sexual misconduct

The walkout supporters also seek an end to inequalities in pay and job opportunities, including transparent data on gaps in ethnicity, gender and race. They also want Google to publicly disclose a sexual harassment transparency report that describes the quantity and type of incidents, who has left as a result of these claims, and who has received exit packages despite misconduct allegations. There should be a "clear, uniform, globally inclusive process" for reporting misconduct, rather than one that favors management, the workers said.

The demands include management changes, too. They want the Chief Diversity Officer to report directly to the CEO and make recommendations directly to the Board of Directors. There should be a representative for employees on the board, the walkout leaders added.

Whether or not Google acquiesces to the demands isn't certain. CEO Sundar Pichai has told the company that he supports the right to walk out and is "fully committed to making progress" on sexual misconduct issues, but it's unknown if this will involve a point-for-point response to the walkout organizers. The internet giant might not have much choice, though. Photos from the protests have shown hundreds or more walking out at each location -- Google workers want reform, and they're going to be vocal about it.