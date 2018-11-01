LG is bringing a rollable OLED TV to CES 2019

CES is still a couple of months away, but we're already hearing whispers of what to expect at the show in January. As usual, LG will be one of the manufacturers presenting a flood of new technology, and among them you should expect to see a rollable OLED TV. Engadget has seen internal documents highlighting intended topics for the presentation, and it appears that the prototypes we've seen in past years from LG Display are ready to take center stage, perhaps with an eye for launching it next year as a real product.
Also listed in the documents are plans to show a foldable phone, as first revealed by Evan Blass. What form it will take is unclear, but with Samsung already talking about its foldable mobile plans, the competition will be on.
As one would expect, everything LG will show -- from washing machines to robots, as we've seen in past years -- will be a part of its ThinQ AI plans. So even if your living room doesn't need a television that disappears into its stand with the press of a button, there should be something for you.