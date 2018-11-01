Soyuz rocket failure blamed on a bent sensor pin

Accordingly, Roscosmos (the state-backed corporation managing Russian space missions) said it had taken steps to prevent a repeat and was returning to crewed missions relatively quickly. Its next humans-onboard flight will take place on December 3rd, when Soyuz MS-11 will take three people to the International Space Station. The three people currently aboard the ISS will return on December 20th.

It's going to take a while before it's clear whether or not Russia has addressed any potential systemic issues. However, the quick return to crewed flights is likely to prove a relief to the international spaceflight community. Multiple spacefaring countries are at least partly dependent on Russian rockets for ISS missions, and a significant delay could both leave astronauts up for longer than expected and knock research programs off-schedule.