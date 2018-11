Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's social element won't be limited to trash-talking your opponents. Nintendo is developing a Smash World service that will give you the chance to post and watch videos (including mobile viewing) on top of "other fun features." If you pull off a devastating win, you could gloat about it in front of the entire world. More details are coming in the future, but the offering will be free and should be available sometime in 2019, well after the game's December 7th debut.