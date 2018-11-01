Wirecutter's best deals: Save $100 on a Polk Command Bar smart soundbar

Street price: $100; deal price: $80

Down to just under $80 from a typical price around $100, this is a good drop on this recommended USB microphone. We saw this mic at $80 throughout the holidays of last year and this may signal that Shure is doing another such holiday sale. Both the Black/Red and Grey/Black finishes are available at the discounted price.

The Shure MV5 is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best USB microphone. Kevin Purdy and Lauren Dragan wrote, "If desk or storage space is at a premium, if you often move your mic between spaces, or if you want to save a few dollars and start small, the Shure MV5 scored well with our panelists in voice recording quality—some even ranked it better overall than the Yeti. The tradeoff is that the MV5 is not as sturdy, stable, or as tall as the Yeti, making you work to set it up at the proper height for recording. And it lacks for the Yeti's multiple pickup patterns. But the MV5 has just enough recording features—a direct-monitoring headphone jack and impressive automatic gain control, and really helpful travel tools, including micro-USB and MFi-certified Lightning connections—to make it a solid pick for people who value a smaller size and portability over future-friendly capabilities."

Street price: $300; deal price: $200

This drop to $200 from a street price of $300 is the best price we've seen for this recommended smart soundbar and sub. The Polk Command has been discounted to $250 a few times in the past, but this sale takes it $50 lower, a tremendous bargain if you're looking for the rare soundbar that can be integrated with ease into your smart home system. It's a solid audio performer in addition to offering built-in far-field mics for Alexa support.

The Polk Command Bar is the top smart soundbar pick in our guide to the best soundbars. Adrienne Maxwell wrote, "Of the current crop of smart soundbars (and by crop, we mean two), the Polk Command Bar has better dynamic ability, delivers deeper bass for movies, and offers a more comprehensive list of features. This 2.1-channel soundbar system includes a wireless subwoofer, Bluetooth, and a variety of inputs that make it easy to integrate into any AV system. For only a small step up in price over many of the budget soundbars we considered, the Command Bar adds built-in Alexa and an array of far-field microphones, so you can use your voice to control the soundbar and play popular music services like Spotify, Pandora, and iHeartRadio—and enjoy all the other perks that a smart speaker offers."

Street price: $325; deal price: $280

While we saw it lower during Black Friday/Cyber Monday of last year, this is a solid drop and the best price we've seen for this mesh networking kit in new condition outside of that deal. Down to $280 from a street price around $325, we rarely see this kit fall below $290, and as there's no telling if we'll see drops as good during this holiday season, it's a nice opportunity to pick this kit up at a discount.

The Netgear Orbi RBK50 is the top pick in our guide to the best Wi-Fi mesh networking kits for most people. Jim Salter wrote, "Netgear's Orbi RBK50 is the best Wi-Fi mesh kit for most people, because it covers all the bases in the simplest way. It ranked at or near the top of the pack for throughput in every location we tested in all three rounds of testing so far, and getting the best performance out of it required far less of our time and effort than most of the kits we tested. It's easy to set up and use, it has all the advanced features you might expect in a high-end router, it has plenty of Ethernet ports, and, unlike most mesh kits, it still works without an Internet connection. It's also one of the only kits we tested with a dedicated backhaul band—one reserved for communication between the router and the satellite unit. Netgear offers Orbi in several configurations from the cheaper, slower RBK30 to the powerful three-piece RBK53; we tested almost all of them, but feel that the original RBK50 offers the best value for the money."

Street price: $370; deal price: $310 w/ code EMCEPSP22

Down to $310 from a sale price of $330 with code EMCEPSP22, this is the first significant drop we've noted and an excellent price on this 24-inch G-Sync gaming monitor. This monitor retails for $370, but we've seen recent drops to around $340 – this deal takes it an additional $30 lower, a tremendous value for this color-accurate monitor if the screen size works for you.

The Dell S2417DG is the budget G-Sync pick in our guide to the best gaming monitor. David Murphy wrote, "The 24-inch Dell S2417DG is the cheapest G-Sync monitor we tested, but it was also the most accurate gaming monitor we tested despite using a TN display panel that doesn't usually do well in image-quality testing. The 2560×1440 display resolution is higher than that of most 24-inch monitors, and has a higher pixel density and a crisper picture than the 27-inch 1920×1080 G-Sync monitors that are common in this price range. The S2417DG supports refresh rates up to 165 Hz, with or without G-Sync enabled."

