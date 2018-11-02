Alexa can tell you when your favorite artists release new music

If you're an Amazon Music subscriber in the US, you can receive notifications when your favorite artists drop new music, simply by asking Alexa to follow them. All you need to do is say something like "Alexa, follow Anderson .Paak on Amazon Music" or "Alexa, tell me when Imagine Dragons has new music." You can also follow an artist through their page on the Amazon Music iOS or Android apps or web player.
When the song or album you've been waiting for is available, Alexa will let you know with a yellow light notification on your Echo device. You'll see a notification in the Amazon Music app too. Amazon has also partnered with some artists for the feature, so you might hear your favorite singer telling you their new record has hit the streaming service.