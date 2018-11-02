Bethesda enlists Ninja and Rick and Morty for 'Fallout 76' livestream

Bethesda hasn't provided much detail as to what to expect out of the stream, but the names of the guest stars alone are probably enough to pique the interest of most gamers. Ninja is one of the most famous streamers on Twitch -- he averages more than 60,000 viewers each time he hops online -- and broke the record for most concurrent viewers on the platform earlier this year when he played Fortnite with Drake. Logic is a wildly popular rapper with a platinum-certified record to his name. Rick and Morty is the only show in history to inspire widespread outrage over dipping sauce availability at McDonald's.

The gang will apparently be playing through Fallout 76 together on Xbox One. If watching nerd royalty play the game isn't all that satisfying, you can play the beta version of Fallout 76 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or PC by pre-ordering the game (though be careful, it's pretty buggy). Fallout 76 officially releases on November 14th.