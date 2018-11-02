Lego reveals six 'Overwatch' sets that are coming next year

Most of the sets feature multiple Overwatch characters and highlight a specific map from the game. The Tracer vs. Widowmaker set recreates the drone satellite from the Watchpoint: Gibraltar map. Hanzo vs. Genji pits dragon brothers against one another at the Hanamura dojo. A set called Dorado Showdown places Soldier: 76, Reaper and McCree in buildings from the Dorado map. A D.Va and Reinhardt set comes with buildable mech suit and powered armor that the tank heroes rock into battle. The Bastion set comes with a buildable version of the character that can be configured for both recon mode and sentry mode. The sizable, 730-piece Watchpoint: Gibraltar set comes with Mercy, Reaper, Winston and Pharah.



Lego Overwatch sets will start at $14.99 and range all the way up to $89.99. You'll be able to get your hands on them for the Overwatch fan in your life (even if that's just yourself) starting January 1st, 2019.