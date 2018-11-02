The latest 'Overwatch' hero is gunslinging gang leader Ashe

Introducing Ashe—leader of the Deadlock Gang and rebellious gunslinger who's not afraid to get her hands dirty.



Learn more @ https://t.co/XhKgOJGPNV pic.twitter.com/GoZXm0JbZt — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 2, 2018

Blizzard also revealed a new animated short, "Reunion," which highlights Ashe's relationship with outlaw McCree. Set on the Route 66 map, it shows just what happened with that train robbery outside the diner.

The studio had previously confirmed that, unlike at the last two Blizzcons, it would not announce a new map at this year's event. The Overwatch side of Blizzcon continues over the weekend with the Overwatch World Cup -- you can watch the matches from any perspective using a new viewer tool. Oh, and you can also get your hands on a cereal based on everyone's favorite wall-riding Brazilian, Lucio, as well as the DJ's debut album.