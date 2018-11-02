Samsung will reportedly open its Bixby assistant to developers

The main problem with Bixby is that just 6 percent of American's use it, compared to 24 and 20 percent who use Alexa and Google Assistant, respectively. This is despite the fact that Bixby is built into numerous smartphones, TVs and even appliances that Samsung sells. The AI also technical issues, like a stilted robotic accent and a lack of features. On top of all that, Samsung still isn't selling its Bixby-equipped smart speaker, even though it unveiled the device over three months ago.

So far, Samsung has struggled to motivated developers to build capsules for Bixby. Despite offering $500 to the first 50 developers to build functions for it, only 30 applied, according to a Samsung email seen by the WSJ. It ultimately found 46 developers and will give out a $10,000 grand prize for the best app at Samsung Developer Conference next week.

Samsung is no doubt hoping that opening Bixby up to developers, much like Amazon, Google and Microsoft did, will help it build a bit more momentum. We'll found out more during the event, where Samsung will also reportedly share more details about its foldable screen smartphone.