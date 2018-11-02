Snapchat pushes voters toward the nearest polling place

You can also check Snap Map for a link that can help you find your polling location and to see a sample ballot for your location. After you've already used an election-related filter or lens, the app will dress your Bitmoji in the Snap Map in a special costume.

On Election Day itself, the app will send out a snap to all users in the US 18-years-old and above, which will also link to resources that can point them to their polling locations. Finally, Snap will post Election night coverage on Discover starting at 6PM ET. Good Luck America's Peter Hamby will host a Snap-exclusive show, though you can also choose to watch The Washington Post's exclusive live coverage for the platform instead. Snap has also teamed up with local stations to keep everyone abreast of the results throughout the night.